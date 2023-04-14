Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Berlin

Elderly Woman Killed During House Explosion in Berlin

By Alysha Palumbo

An elderly woman was killed during a house explosion and subsequent fire in Berlin, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, according the town's police chief.

The explosion and fire happened at a home on Pleasant Street in the Worcester County community.

Neighbors said they were able to rescue the adult daughter of the woman killed, by lifting the roof of a porch off of her. They added that the house was completely leveled, and they heard the explosion shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fire crews arrived afterwards, and as of 5 a.m., were still working to extinguish the fire.

Neighbors said that the woman who died had just turned 79 on Thursday.

The woman rescued has been taken to the hospital, and the extent of her injuries remains unclear.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us