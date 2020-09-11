Emerson College Issues Alert for Person With Gun Near Campus

Boston's Emerson College issued a campus-wide alert Friday morning for a report of a person with a gun on or near their campus.

According to the alert, the person was seen at the rear of the Paramount Center loading dock, moving away from campus.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The person was described as a male wearing a mask, with dark pants, a red over black hooded sweatshirt and white high-top sneakers. He reportedly left the area traveling north on Mason Street away from campus.

Boston police said there was a report of a gun shown in an alley near the school. The person remains on the loose and police said no suspect has been located.

No further information was immediately available.