Endangered Right Whale and Calf Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

A right whale and her calf have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay, part of their annual migration north from the birthing grounds in the south.

The mother, a 21-year-old named Porcia, and her 2023 calf were first spotted off the coast of Georgia in December and spotted in our area on Saturday.

North Atlantic Right Whales are critically endangered. According to the Center for Coastal Studies, there are only about 340 left in existence. They are protected under federal law, which prohibits boats from getting too close and requires speed restrictions in certain areas, including Cape Cod waters.

There are seasonal speed restrictions in effect for Cape Cod Bay from March 1 to April 30 that require vessels to stay at 10-knots or slower. Those restrictions can be extended if the whales remain in the waters longer.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Getting tangled in a rope or fishing gear, or being hit by a boat are major threats to these animals. Conservationists often clash with commercial fishermen, who feel the protections set in place can limit their industry's ability to work.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the North Atlantic right whale has been in decline for years, with under 100 breeding females remaining. Researchers track the number of calves born each year.

So far this year, 12 right whale calves have been spotted in the Southeast US, where the whales give birth. They often stop in Cape Cod Bay to feed and rest before continuing north.