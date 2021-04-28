Local

Boston police

Ex-Boston Police Officer Admits to Overtime Fraud Scheme

James Carnes, 57, of Canton, was one of nine people arrested in September in the fraud scheme at the police department's evidence warehouse.

A former Boston police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to collecting more than $20,000 in bogus overtime payments, prosecutors said.

James Carnes, who has retired from the police force, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

An email seeking comment was sent to Carnes' lawyer.

Carnes, 57, of Canton, was one of nine people arrested in September in the fraud scheme at the police department's evidence warehouse.

Authorities say those officers collected a total of more than $200,000 in overtime pay they were not entitled to.

Carnes admitted to routinely leaving overtime shifts early and submitting fraudulent overtime slips, prosecutors said.

Former Boston police captain Richard Evans has been arrested on charges that he collected more than $12,000 in an overtime pay fraud scheme at the department’s evidence warehouse, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Richard Evans, a former Boston police captain, was arrested last month on charges that he fraudulently collected more than $12,000 in the evidence warehouse overtime scheme. Evans' lawyer has said he denies the allegations.

