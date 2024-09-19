New Hampshire

Explosion at NH mulch supplier leaves 1 dead

A person is dead after an explosion at Haynes Mulch in Weare, New Hampshire, according to police

Police in Weare, New Hampshire, say a person is dead after an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a mulch supply company.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to Haynes Mulch on B and B Lane, where police say the explosion occurred inside a building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and the person's death. An autopsy scheduled for Thursday in Concord will also determine the victim's identity, according to Weare police.

The Weare Fire Department and the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-529-7755 or email frank.hebert@wearepolice.com.

