Massachusetts

Fall River Firefighters Battling Blaze During Blizzard-Like Conditions

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a multi-family home on Irving Street around 5 p.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR/Molly Levine

A fire broke out Saturday evening at a home in Fall River, Massachusetts, forcing firefighters to battle flames with a nor'easter continuing to batter much of the East Coast with plenty of wind and heavy snow.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a multi-family home on Irving Street around 5 p.m., WJAR reported, citing a spokesperson for the Fall River mayor.

WJAR video from the scene shows heavy flames pouring out of the front of the home, in a neighborhood where buildings are close to each other.

Two nearby homes were evacuated, the mayor's spokesperson told WJAR.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or if the weather presented any added challenges.

The National Weather Service Boston confirmed Saturday that blizzard conditions were met in several areas across southern New England, including Boston, Worcester, Hyannis and Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and Providence, Newport, and Block Island in Rhode Island.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

