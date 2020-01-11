Fall River Man Dead From Stabbing in Parking Lot

A man stabbed in a Fall River parking lot Saturday morning has died, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call outside a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road. First responders found a male victim in the parking lot, where they administered aid and brought him to St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River.

The man, 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River, died later in the day after being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in a statement.

An active homicide investigation is underway and “extremely active” Saturday evening, the district attorney said.