Families Consider Move to Suburbs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to school closures and companies working from home, many families living in and around Boston are now considering a move to the suburbs.

“We don’t have a date for when our kids can go back to school. And we are seeing neighboring towns move in that direction much quicker,” said Rana McLaughlin, who lives in Somerville with her husband and two children.

After purchasing their home ten years ago, McLaughlin and her husband found Somerville’s schools would be a good fit for their children. But with classrooms still closed, they have started to look elsewhere.

“It’s sad, yeah,” she said, “We don’t want it to happen. We want to stay, but we want our kids in school.”

And in Boston, many residents have expressed similar concerns.

“There is this collective desire for more space, for green space, for work at home office,” said Steven Cohen, an agent at Keller Williams Realty.

In recent weeks, inventory for buyers has expanded, as families have moved to either vacation homes or new properties recently purchased in other communities.

However, Cohen does not believe the market will significantly suffer. Prices have only dipped slightly, and the real impact has been on rental units.

“What we see is a modest softening in prices,” Cohen explained. “Boston’s market will again see record highs when we move through this period of weakness.”

But some families might not stay long enough to see improvements. After the school year began with a remote learning model for students in Somerville, parents like McLaughlin were initially frustrated. Now, she is determined to find a solution.

“If by the New Year we are not seeing the light, we will be going to open houses for sure,” said McLaughlin.