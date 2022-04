Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality in Fall River on Wednesday morning.

The rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 24 south near Exit 9, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The right lane of Route 24 was closed for a time, resulting in traffic delays during the morning commute.

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #FallRiver on RT 24-SB near exit 9. Right lane closed. Expect morning delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 27, 2022

State police said further details will be released later in the day.