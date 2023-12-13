FBI warns of increased risk of violence this holiday season

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security warn there is an increased threat for violence specifically in large crowds and at faith-based gatherings.

The announcement was made Tuesday and officials said its in response to the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. The two agencies are urging, Jewish, Muslim, Arab and Christian communities to be on high alert these next few weeks.

This announcement is not in response to any specific plotting activity, but the FBI and Homeland Security said new intel they've obtained reveal there is a heightened threat of lone actor violence targeting holiday-related, faith-based gatherings, New Year's Eve and protests and demonstrations.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the two agencies have issued this warning — it's actually the third time since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

However, now officials said the threats have reached a significant level. They said to avoid large gatherings this holiday season if you feel you may be at risk.

Anyone who receives a threat should call police immediately.