Smoke poured from a building in Wayland, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Video shows firefighters working to put out the blaze.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Wayland Fire Department for information.

NBC10 Boston A fire burning in Wayland, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston A fire burning in Wayland, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.