Brockton

Fire burns at home in Brockton

Firefighters shared an image of flames shooting from the roof of a building on Green Street

By Asher Klein

Flames shoot from a burning building on Green Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Brockton Fire Department

A house fire was burning Tuesday night in downtown Brockton, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The burning home was on Green Street off Main Street, according to the Brockton Fire Department. They didn't have more details, including if anyone was hurt.

They shared an image of flames shooting from the roof of a building.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
