Fire Engulfs East Bridgewater House, Sends Homeowner to Hospital

A raging fire consumed a house in East Bridgewater and sent a homeowner to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns Saturday night, according to authorities.

Firefighters received word of the blaze at 15 Chestnut St. around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. As they arrived, they found thick flames engulfing each window on the first two floors of the house.

The 69-year-old homeowner was found by police on the front lawn with burns and brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. His wounds are not expected to be life-threatening, the East Bridgewater Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night.

It took crews, including members from Bridgewater and Whitman, about an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

While no other injuries were reported, the house was found to be a total loss.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.