Fire response at Hynes Convention Center in Back Bay

Firefighters were seen atop of Hynes Convention Center in Boston's Back Bay on Thursday morning, where a fire broke out twice.

A routine test of the generator apparently led to the fuel line catching fire. Firefighters were able to put it out, before it reignited once again. That fire was put out a second time.

An employee who was inside the building said the incident started around 9 a.m., and she smelled a little bit of smoke, but workers weren't asked to evacuate. She added that there weren't many employees inside, and it was mostly just management there.

No one was hurt during the incident.