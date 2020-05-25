New Hampshire

Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze in Manchester, NH

The firefighter reportedly fell through the second floor of the building

By Jake Levin

A firefighter was hospitalized Monday after falling through a second-story floor while battling a blaze in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene of the fire at 466 South Beech St. around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, the firefighter was unresponsive and had to be administered CPR before being transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

The firefighter's condition is not known at this time.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 1 hour ago

Man Arrested After Throwing Burning American Flag on Boston Police Vehicle

Weather forecast 3 hours ago

Heating Up This Week Across New England

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERManchester Firesouth beech street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us