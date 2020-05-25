Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze in Manchester, NH

A firefighter was hospitalized Monday after falling through a second-story floor while battling a blaze in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene of the fire at 466 South Beech St. around 11 a.m. Monday.

One of our members was injured at the fire on South Beech St today. They are being treated at Elliot Hospital. Please keep them and their family in your thoughts — Manchester Fire Dept (@ManchesterFD) May 25, 2020

According to witnesses, the firefighter was unresponsive and had to be administered CPR before being transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

The firefighter's condition is not known at this time.

No further information was immediately available.