Firefighter, Resident Injured in Boston Apartment Fire

Both the firefighter and the resident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries

One Boston firefighter was injured after helping rescue someone from a 5th floor apartment fire Tuesday night. Both the firefighter and the resident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department was called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 26 Hemenway Street. The fire boke out on the 5th floor of the apartment building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

