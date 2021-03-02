Firefighters Battle Flames, Intense Wind on North Shore

Strong winds fed the flames in fires that broke out in two cities on the North Shore of Massachusetts Monday night.

Crews in Lynn battled heavy fire into the early hours of Tuesday morning as it spread quickly throughout a three-family home on Murphy Avenue.

The Lynn Fire Department was called around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Chief Stephen Archer, who said it would be a "tough and stubborn" fire to put out.

"It's causing really, really tough conditions for us," Archer said.

Wind gusts reached between 30 and 50 mph overnight, which caused "major problems," according to Archer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All 11 people who live in the building got out safely but are now displaced. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in Salem, crews battled a fire in the same conditions and had to evacuate the building.

The wind was a "big problem," according to Salem Deputy Fire Chief John Payne, as firefighters tried to douse the flames at a multi-family home on Broadway.

The people who live in the building are now displaced, but no one was injured. The Beverly Fire Department was on scene to help put out the fire, which was near Salem State University.