Firefighters battle large fire in Winchendon

Firefighters from multiple area communities helped battle a large fire in Winchendon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The first was reported around 9:30 a.m. on School Street. Route 12 was shut down from Robbins Road to the New Hampshire border while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

A photo shared on Facebook by the Ashburnham Fire Department showed a building fully engulfed in flames.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.