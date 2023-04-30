Firefighters Battling Medford House Fire

Flames broke out Sunday evening at a home in Medford, Massachusetts.
The Medford Fire Department responded to Allston Street for a multi-alarm fire in the area of Prescott Street and was being assisted by at least one other nearby fire department.
There was no immediate word on any injuries, and other information was not available.
People have been asked to avoid the area.
