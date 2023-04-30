Local

Firefighters Battling Medford House Fire

People have been asked to avoid the area of Prescott and Allston streets.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Flames broke out Sunday evening at a home in Medford, Massachusetts.

The Medford Fire Department responded to Allston Street for a multi-alarm fire in the area of Prescott Street and was being assisted by at least one other nearby fire department.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, and other information was not available.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

