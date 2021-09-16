Firefighters on Flight From Boston Rescue Passenger

A Massachusetts fire department says its chief and several other firefighters helped save a man's life on a flight from Boston to Chicago.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was traveling Thursday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Logan International Airport to Midway International Airport, along with other current and retired firefighters, when they learned a man on board was suffering from symptoms of a seizure.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The firefighters administered CPR and advanced life support and the man's pulse returned, the North Attleboro Fire Department said.

"The heroic actions of these firefighters today echo our mantra that we are never truly off-duty should any emergency occur," North Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said in a statement. "These men are to be commended for their rapid response and lifesaving efforts that helped to stabilize this man mid-flight. Their swift action and determination, even at 30,000 feet in the air, is a testament to their unwavering preparedness and professionalism."

In addition to Coleman, the group included North Attleboro Fire Captains George McKinnon and Josh Langille; Lt. Scott Langille; Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson; and retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh. They were heading to Colorado Springs to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.