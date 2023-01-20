Local

Firefighters Open Storm Drain to Rescue AWOL Doll, Saving Girl's Birthday

By Asher Klein

Firefighters saving a doll from a storm drain in Acton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Acton Fire Department

Firefighters saved a young girl's birthday on Thursday in Acton, Massachusetts, rescuing something important she'd dropped into a storm drain.

No, it wasn't a person -- Acton firefighters retrieved a doll from a storm drain after she'd accidentally dropped it while waiting for the school bus, the department's representative said on social media.

They shared an image of first responders sending a tube into the drain.

There's no word on what the girl's reaction was, but the fire department in East Litchfield, Connecticut, jumped into the comments on Instagram to say, "Great job!"

