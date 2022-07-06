Firefighters Rescue Resident Trapped in Cambridge Triple Decker Fire

Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped on the third floor of a building that caught fire on River Street in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found intense flames on the second floor when they arrived on scene. They had trouble accessing the three-family home due to its location, which is set back about 60-70 feet, fire officials said.

The resident who lived on the third floor was trapped above the fire and had to be rescued over a ground ladder. The resident was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover. One firefighter was treated for an ankle injury on scene.

II) 2 alarms Box 2-38: Arriving with heavy smoke from the bldg, firefighters rescued 1 trapped resident (w non life threatening injury) from floor 3 over a 35' ladder in a rear alley in the smoke. All other residents & 1 cat were evacuated safely. All 8 residents were displaced. pic.twitter.com/6JUiWM6AKb — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A total of eight people who lived in the three-family home were displaced by the fire. The city and the Red Cross of Massachusetts are helping the displaced residents find housing.

An initial report was received just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a stove/oven fire. The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 2:30 a.m. and firefighters were working to put out hot spots.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There flat rubber roof was significantly damaged, fire officials said, but the building appeared to be salvageable. River Street remained closed for some time Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Cambridge Fire Department.