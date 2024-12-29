Firefighters take down flames in condominium complex in Concord

Firefighters took down the flames in a four story building in Concord, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Concord Fire responded to a fire alarm at a multi-building condominium complex on 95 Conant St. at around 8:12 a.m.

Authorities say firefighters evacuated the building and relocated three people who couldn't evacuate on their own.

Crews encountered smoke and a fire in the ceiling of an attached garage, which was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters remain on scene.

Residents of both buildings will be temporarily displaced.