FIRST ALERT: Pockets of Snow Throughout Morning Commute

After a warm, rainy couple of days, we are back to winter Wednesday.

Pockets of snow will continue to move out through the morning and the sunshine will return by the afternoon. Up to a few inches of accumulation will be possible in some areas.

Temperatures will warm out of the 30s into the 40s by the end of the week with a couple of dry days. Rain will return by Saturday – a lot of rain. We will warm into the 50s once again and the region could see another 1-to-2-inches of rain.

Drier weather will return for Sunday with falling temperatures. After highs in the 50s on Saturday, 40s will make a comeback Sunday.

Another storm system will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm may be a bit more wintry with snow. Significant accumulations are possible.

Stay tuned!