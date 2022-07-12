First Lady Jill Biden Coming to Boston to Speak at Teachers Union Convention

First lady Jill Biden is one of several prominent officials set to speak at a teachers union convention happening in Boston later this week.

The American Federation of Teachers' biennial event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Thursday through Sunday. It's the 1.7 million-member union's first in-person meeting in four years, the organization said in a statement.

In addition to Biden, who's speaking Friday, the event's speakers include current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Mayor Marty Walsh, who's now the U.S. labor secretary; both of Massachusetts' U.S. senators, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

First lady Jill Biden spoke on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jill Biden is the first first lady to work a full-time job outside the White House, according to the Biden Administration. She's taught English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009 and has taught in classrooms for over 30 years.

Community colleges equal opportunity. pic.twitter.com/c2FKPeI6zq — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) September 29, 2021

Biden has advocated for access to affordable higher education, free community college and universal preschool, among other causes.