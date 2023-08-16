Five people arrested in connection with shooting at Cape Cod beach over Memorial Day weekend

Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Cape Cod beach over Memorial Day weekend that left one person injured.

Matthew Aguiar, 20, of Wareham; Clyde Perry Jr., 26, of Hyannis; Marckell Gordon, 22, of Centerville; Adaesia Ogarro, 20, of East Falmouth; and a 16-year-old from Hyannis are all facing various assault to murder and firearms charges, according to Barnstable police.

All of the suspects were arraigned in Barnstable District Court. Ogarro was released on personal recognizance, but the other four were ordered held. Police said the shooting appears to have been targeted and did not appear to be random.

Police were called to Craigsville Beach in the village of Centerville in the early evening hours on May 27 for a report of gunshots in the beach parking lot.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, but one person suffered minor lacerations from broken glass during the incident.