Flames Rip Through Multi-Family Home in Worcester on New Year's Day; 6 People Displaced

Flames ripped through a multi-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts, displacing six people on the first day of 2021.

Everyone made it out safely, and there were no reported injuries, but the damage at the 2.5-story home on Abbott Place has left a half dozen people without a place to live.

Worcester fire officials say flames were shooting through the roof when crews responded around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

A man who lives inside the home tells NBC10 Boston he has no idea how the fire started; He just heard the alarm and got out fast.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control pretty quickly, but the entire back porch was on fire and it extended into the attic as neighbors watched on.

"The whole entire flames came right up out of the roof...it ignited really quick. but the fire department came super fast, the police showed up, and they contained it very well," neighbor Crystal Brooks said.

Firefighters say the biggest challenge was getting their equipment down the very narrow street to the home. And they say they are grateful the flames didn't spread to any nearby homes because of how close together they are.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.