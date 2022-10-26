Flash Flooding Dumps 4 Inches of Rain on Parts of Cape Cod

Flash flooding dumped up to 4 inches of rain on parts of Cape Cod on Wednesday morning.

Video shot in Chatham, Massachusetts, showed one car stuck on Stage Harbor Road due to flooding. Police had to shut down a portion of the road so the vehicle could be towed out.

The National Weather Service said parts of Nantucket saw almost 3 inches of rain, while some areas of Cape Cod -- including Chatham -- received almost 4 inches. There were several other reports of road flooding in Chatham as well., along with one in Raynham.

