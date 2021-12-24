Local

Flights Cancelled As Christmas Eve Nears

Three airlines have cancelled flights

By Alysha Palumbo

At Logan Airport, it was definitely busy Friday morning, but so far at least, travelers aren’t seeing the cancellations that are being seen across the rest of the country.

Delta has cancelled about 90 flights nationwide Friday and dozens more Saturday.

United Airlines cancelled more than 130 flights from its Christmas Eve schedule – and Alaska Airlines cancelled 17.

The airlines say that while some of the cancellations are due to winter weather, most of the cancellations are due to COVID exposures and quarantine requirements.

One family from Boston traveling to Orlando for some warmer weather over the holiday said that they’re not as worried about their flight out Friday as they are about their return flight next week.

“That’s why it’s good to have plan B, C, D, E, F, you know, said Ivan Fortunato of Boston. "If I’m not able to get into Delta, I go on Jet Blue and try to wiggle my way back into Boston.”

It is a good idea to have back up plans because crowds at Logan have gotten a lot bigger since earlier Friday morning. If you’re heading to the airport, definitely get there early.

