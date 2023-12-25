Weather

Dense fog and clouds to start Tuesday morning, rain expected Wednesday

The second half of the week will feature our next rain chances.

By Sydney Welch

Tuesday is expected to mirror Monday's weather pattern, with high pressure positioned offshore to the east and a weak disturbance overhead. Fog and low clouds will be around in the morning, seeing more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The second half of the week will feature our next rain chances. Rain is expected to arrive Wednesday PM and will become more steady into early Thursday. Southwest winds will usher in warmer, spring like temperatures along with increased moisture. This system is still a bit uncertain, but as of now, it looks like most of the region gets in on 0.5” to 2” of rain, the higher end of this range will likely be west of the I-91 corridor. The wind will not be getting too intense, but it will be breezy.

Wednesday and Thursday will see above-normal temperatures due to warm air advection, ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid-50s along the coast.

Looking ahead to Friday through Monday: A mid-level trough and low pressure over New England will bring occasional rain and snow showers on Friday and Saturday due to cyclonic flow.

Sunday into Monday is expected to be quieter due to a ridge aloft. Temperatures will trend cooler, with Friday in the upper 30s to mid-40s, Saturday and Sunday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, and New Year's Day with highs in the low to mid-30s.

