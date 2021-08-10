For $1.2M, You Could Own This Iconic Boston Home

For $1.2 million, you could own an iconic Boston landmark.

Sandwiched between two brick buildings in the heart of the North End, Boston's famous "Skinny House" is up for sale. The multi-story 1,165 square-foot two-bedroom comes with a private roof deck and unobstructed views of the city and Boston Harbor. Located at 44 Hull St., the home has one bathroom, a full kitchen and a balcony with views of private gardens, according to information posted on the listing site Zillow.

The skinny on the Skinny House: it was built out of spite, the result of a quarrel between two brothers.

Between the 1870s and 1880s, two brothers inherited the land from their father. While one of them was away fulfilling military duties, the other built a home on the property, taking up most of the space on the land. When the other brother returned, he squeezed the Skinny House in beside it, blocking the view and much of the sunlight from his brother's home.

Because of its size, there is no front door. Visitors and residents instead access the home through a window-like side entrance.