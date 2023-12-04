Massachusetts

Former 2nd grade teacher in Milford pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Vincent Kiejzo, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession of child pornography. Sentencing is set for April 4, 2024

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A former second grade teacher in Milford, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Vincent Kiejzo, 36, remains in custody after he pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Boston to one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Kiejzo was arrested in September 2020 after investigators searching his Milford home found a USB drive plugged into a television in his bedroom that contained links to websites dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to prosecutors, the USB drive also contained well over 6,000 images of child pornography, including images that involved infants.

Kiejzo is scheduled for sentencing in April. The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

