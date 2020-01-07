Local
former officer arrested

Former Cambridge Police Officer Accused of Robbing Elderly Man

The suspect allegedly made threatening remarks and took a cellphone and wallet from the victim's pocket

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Mugshot of 48-year-old Timothy Caulfield, of Framingham, Massachusetts.
Southborough Police Department

A former Cambridge police officer was arrested after he allegedly robbed an elderly Massachusetts man in his own garage, according to authorities.

Southborough police said 48-year-old Timothy Caulfield of Framingham was arrested outside a liquor store in connection to the Jan. 2 robbery of an elderly man.

The victim told authorities that he was “confronted by a middle-aged balding male” in his own garage when he returned home after making an ATM withdrawal. The suspect, who was later identified as Caulfield, allegedly made threatening remarks and removed a wallet and cellphone from the victim’s pocket before taking off in a car.

Caulfield was arrested on charges that include unarmed robbery of person over the age of 60, assault and battery of a person over the age of 60 and witness intimidation. He was arraigned in Westborough District Court on Monday and released on bail.

The Cambridge Police Department confirmed Caulfield is a former officer who was last with the department in 2016.

The suspect is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

