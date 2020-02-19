Local
Former Boston Globe Editor Named Harvard Commencement Speaker

By Josh Sullivan

Martin Baron - Temple University
Former Boston Globe Editor Marty Baron will be Harvard University's commencement speaker in May.

Baron, now the executive editor of The Washington Post, will be the principal speaker during the afternoon program of Harvard’s 369th Commencement on May 28, the Harvard Gazette reported.

Baron, known for being the editor of the Boston Globe during the paper's investigation of the Catholic church sex abuse scandal in the early 2000s, will also receive an honorary degree.

That investigation won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 and inspired the 2015 movie "Spotlight."

“Marty Baron has led some of our nation’s most respected newspapers through a transformative time for American journalism,” the school's president Larry Bacow told the Gazette.

Baron has also been the editor of The Los Angeles Times, New York Times and Miami Herald.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Oprah Winfrey and J.K. Rowling have all been commencement speakers in the past.

