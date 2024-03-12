health care

Foxborough paramedics using AI-assisted ultrasounds to better assess patients' injuries

The department will be the first in the state to use the technology, which will better help them pinpoint and assess the severity of internal injuries

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC10 Boston

The Foxborough Fire Department is embracing the future.

Nearly 40 paramedics will now be using artificial intelligence to assess patients’ internal injuries while en route to the hospital.

“We’re just getting used to using this new system, so it’ll take some practice,” said Ryan Foley, a Foxborough firefighter and paramedic.

According to Foley, their ultrasound technology will use AI to help perform cardiac and abdominal scans.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While the department received an older version of ultrasound technology back in 2018, the updated systems include the first AI-assisted probes in the state.

“Instead of having an instructor over your shoulder saying ‘Yah, you’re looking at the right spot, now we have the labeling which helps us to identify what we’re looking for,” explained Deputy Chief of Foxborough Medical Services, Thomas Kenvin.

Kenvin confirmed the department received two of the Ecanoose Kosmos Torso 1 Ultrasound Probes, and will begin using them the week of March 11.

They’ll be utilized during incidents such as high-speed car accidents on the highway, and accidental falls.

“We’ve had similar cases where elderly have fallen, where our members have used the probe, not thinking too much, there wasn’t anything outwardly obvious. But using the scan they found there was in fact bleeding in the abdomen, so we would divert from a community hospital to a level one trauma center,” he said.

Kenvin added that the technology should help move critical patients into hospital care a little bit quicker.

“Especially when we look at hospitals in our part of the state right now, they’re overstaffed and over-burdened with a high-patient census,” he said. “So to be able to give that information to a receiving team that much quicker can actually potentially affect better patient outcome, by moving the patient through the system a little bit quicker.”

More on health care

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Cyberattack is costing Massachusetts hospitals $24 million a day

Mar 11

Boston Children's Hospital teaching middle schoolers about life working in health care

health care Mar 8

Mass. needs more health care workers — can virtual reality help train them?

This article tagged under:

health careFoxborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us