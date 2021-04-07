Framingham Dog, Missing for 5 Years, to Be Reunited With Owner

A dog that went missing in Framingham,, Massachusetts five years ago will finally be returned to her owner after being found less than 10 miles away.

Missing Dogs Massachusetts, a non-profit group, said recovered the dog Wednesday in Needham, after being called to a home there to help with a stray animal.

The dog was originally thought to be a dog named Cannoli, which has been missing from Stoughton since 2018.

The group began setting up traps for the dog last week, and on Monday found the dog inside one of them. Using microchip technology, the group learned it was not Cannoli, but a dog named Bay.

The group first learned of Bay on 2016, when it went missing from a sitter’s home.

The group said Bay was now “safe and warm” and would be reunited with its owner.