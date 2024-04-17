Framingham

Framingham crash sends 2 to hospital

A crash hospitalized two people in Framingham, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Framingham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Edgell Road and Brook Street. Aerial footage showed severe damage.

Police say one person was airlifted and another was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Police in Framingham said Edgell Road would be shut down between Central Street and Frost Street as crews responded.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us