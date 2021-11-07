Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Framingham Mayor-Elect Hospitalized Days After Winning Race

By Avantika Panda

Empty hospital bed.
Getty Images

The incoming mayor of Framingham, Massachusetts, was hospitalized on Friday, supporters said in a statement Saturday.

Mayor-elect Charlie Sisitsky was admitted to a hospital with an infection just days after winning Tuesday's mayoral race, according to a statement from the Sisitsky Committee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Mayor-Elect Sisitsky was admitted to the hospital last evening. He was experiencing complications from a routine medical procedure which resulted in an infection," the statement said.

Sisitsky was in stable condition and will make a full recovery, during which he was expected to direct transition work and form a team to ready for his administration.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MANCHESTER 6 mins ago

Fire Captain Who Rushed Into Deadly NH Blaze Suffered Serious Burns, Chief Says

Gillette Stadium 26 mins ago

Outdoor Skating Rink at Gillette Stadium to Reopen

The former Framingham city councilor, defeated incumbent Yvonne Spicer in Tuesday's mayoral race to become Framingham's second mayor.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsillnessmayoral raceCharlie Sisitsky
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us