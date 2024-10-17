Framingham police looking for teen missing 2 weeks

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Framingham police say Lawrence Robert Antonetti was last seen on Oct. 3 and may possibly be in the Chelsea or Dorchester area.

Missing Juvenile Lawrence Antonetti, 15 years old, possibly in the Chelsea or Dorchester area.@CityofChelseaPD @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/mASnc7t3RO — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) October 17, 2024

Anyone with information should call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.