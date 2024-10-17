Framingham police looking for teen missing 2 weeks

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.
Framingham police say Lawrence Robert Antonetti was last seen on Oct. 3 and may possibly be in the Chelsea or Dorchester area.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Anyone with information should call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.