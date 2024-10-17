Framingham

Framingham police looking for teen missing 2 weeks

Lawrence Robert Antonetti was last seen on Oct. 3 and may possibly be in the Chelsea or Dorchester area, according to Framingham police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Framingham police say Lawrence Robert Antonetti was last seen on Oct. 3 and may possibly be in the Chelsea or Dorchester area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Anyone with information should call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us