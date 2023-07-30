Friends and loved ones remember those who died in 1973 Logan airport plane crash

People came together on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the crash of Delta flight 723 in Logan airport.

On July 31, 1973 a Delta airlines flight from Burlington, Vermont, made a stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, before crashing at Logan airport.

The plane was descending through clouds and fog when it hit a seawall, killing all 89 people on board.

Fifty years later, friends and loved ones filled the pews at Our Lady of the Airways Chapel inside Logan Airport, remembering the lives lost.

A new plaque dedicated to the passengers and crew now hangs inside the chapel. It’s all a result of Michelle Brennan’s efforts. Her father died in that crash when she was just ten years old.

Michelle used social media to track down around 200 people connected to the accident to bring them all together on this heavy day.

Even though it happened fifty years ago, it’s still difficult for many people to talk about.