Funeral for Slain Braintree K-9 to Be Held at Gillette Tuesday

A private funeral service will be held at Gillette Stadium Tuesday for Kitt, a Braintree police dog who was killed while helping two officers who were also shot during an investigation earlier this month.

The service for Kitt, a Belgian malinois, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Braintree Chief Mark Dubois. Attendance will be limited to uniformed public safety personnel and invited guests.

Kitt was shot and killed on June 4 while chasing a domestic violence suspect. The dog diverted the attention of the armed suspect away from his handler, officer William Cushing Jr., and two other officers, according to police.

"As the suspect repeatedly fired his weapon, K-9 Kitt heroically advanced toward the suspect, causing him to turn his attention away from the officers," Dubois said in a statement.

Braintree Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon spoke Saturday about Kitt -- the K9 killed in the line of duty -- and his handler, Officer Bill Cushing.

"During this exchange of gunfire, K-9 Kitt, Officer Cushing and Officer Matthew Donoghue each sustained multiple gunshot wounds. K-9 Kitt succumbed to his injuries, valiantly giving has life for the lives of his fellow officers."

The suspect was killed in the confrontation. Cushing and Donoghue have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. The third officer was not hurt.