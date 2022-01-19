Garth Brooks to Play Gillette Stadium for First Time Ever

Country music star Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he will make a tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on May 21 -- the first time he's ever played at the stadium.
The concert will be Brooks' only New England stadium tour stop.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. They can also be purchased by calling 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app.
Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will be returning to the Boston market for the first time in seven years. His tour has already set all-time attendance records in 77 cities.
Seating will be formatted in-the-round and will be $94.95 each, including all taxes and fees. All seats are reserved, and there is an eight ticket limit per purchaser.