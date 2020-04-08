GE Workers in Mass. to Protest, Demanding Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Employees of General Electric in Massachusetts were planning to protest Wednesday, joining similar demonstrations around the country demanding the conglomerate create safer working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America Local 201 said a protest was planned at the GE aviation facility in Lynn.

Workers will protest inside the plant during their lunch breaks, according to the union. Local 201 instructed members to stay six feet apart during the protest and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Union members will also be protesting at facilities in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania Wednesday.

"We make 1st class engines. We demand 1st class safety," the union said in a statement.

The union is also demanding the company use its highly-skilled workforce and manufacturing capacity to accelerate the production of ventilators for coronavirus patients and protect jobs.

The company recently announced it was cutting 10% of its aviation workforce because of the rapid decline in air travel.

Local 201 General Electric workers began a stand-in early this morning that will continue on lunch breaks throughout... Posted by Iue-Cwa Local 201 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Last week, the group demanded a two-week shutdown after several workers were diagnosed with COVID-19. GE had not provided workers with personal protective equipment or sanitizer and several areas in facilities lack social distancing measures, according to a statement from the union.

Local 201's request for a paid shut down was rejected by GE, says the union.

However, GE said it has made improvements at the Lynn plant, including hiring 17 porters to distribute cleaning and disinfecting supplies, and the plant's cleaning budget has been doubled.