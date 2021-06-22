Getting Married? Sam Adams Wants to Pay for the Drinks — If You Do This

Most wedding vows feature “I do’s,” not brews. If yours do, however, Sam Adams might pick up the bar tab at your wedding celebration.

People who had to put their wedding plans on hold in 2020 are racing to the altar, and Sam Adams wants to help three newlywed couples celebrate by picking up their tab -- just so long as they are willing to shout out the Boston-based brewery at their nuptials.

From now through July 14, couples can enter the “Say it with Sam” challenge for a chance to win $10,000 toward your wedding festivities.

So what do you have to do to qualify? Somewhere between the declarations of eternal love and saying "‘til death do us part," sneak in a mention of Sam Adams' Summer Ale, and submit the video online.

Participants must be of legal drinking age, and winners will be announced on or around August 2, according to the submission site.