Gov. Baker to Give COVID-19 Update as Mass. Reaches ‘Severe Outbreak' Level

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to give a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, just days after the state was moved into the "severe outbreak" category by a national data tracker.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the Worcester Senior Center, providing an update on first responder vaccinations. On Monday, thousands of police officers, firefighters and other first responders in the state began receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. About 60 sites have been set up around the state to vaccinate an estimated 45,000 people.

Worcester has turned its senior center into a mass vaccination site for first responders from the city as well as the surrounding communities of Shrewsbury, Millbury, Leicester, Holden, Grafton and West Boylston.

Massachusetts now has more than 90,000 active cases of COVID-19, the most since the Department of Public Health began estimating daily active caseloads in early November. Over the past three days, the state has reported more than 16,000 new cases of the virus and more than 200 deaths.

Covid Act Now, a national coronavirus data tracker, moved Massachusetts from "active or imminent outbreak" to its highest risk "severe outbreak" category over the weekend.

"Massachusetts is currently experiencing a severe outbreak," the website said. "Take all possible precautions to avoid exposure."

Covid Act Now said daily cases are now at 92.1 per 100,000, a "very dangerous number of new cases," and the infection rate of 1.11 shows that active cases are rapidly increasing.

"Over the last week, Massachusetts has averaged 6,351 new confirmed cases per day (92.1 for every 100,000 residents)," the site said. "If this trend continued for the next year, this would translate to approximately 2,300,000 cases and an estimated 6,900,000 infections (100% of the population)."

There have now been 12,929 confirmed deaths and 417,568 cases in the state, according to the Department of Public Health. Another 277 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly increased to 7.26%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,211. Of that number, 451 were listed as being in intensive care units and 285 are intubated, according to DPH.

The U.S. counted 214,764 COVID-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday. The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally. At least 50 cases of the more contagious variant have been identified so far in the U.S.