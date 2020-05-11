Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts May 7

Movement to Give: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund Drive

forecast 39 mins ago

First Alert: Hail, Rotating Wind Possible in Isolated Storms

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 5,000.

The state is likely to hit that grim milestone on Monday following Sunday’s announcement of an additional 139 deaths. That brought he total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 4,979.

Officials also reported another 1,050 cases to give the state a total of 77,793.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Charlie BakerKaryn Polito
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us