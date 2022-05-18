Gov. Baker to Unveil Spending Bill in Salem

A day after opting out of two public events due to illness, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is back in in-person action Wednesday with plans to unveil a new supplemental budget bill in Salem.

Baker's office, which said Tuesday that he was "not feeling well" but tested negative for COVID-19, on Wednesday morning announced the Republican would host a news conference at Salem Wharf at 1:45 p.m.

Aides to the governor said the spending bill "includes funding to support port infrastructure in Salem."

Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll -- a Democrat who is running for lieutenant governor -- plan to join Baker at the livestreamed event.

It's not yet clear if it will feature in this supplemental budget, but the administration indicated last week that Baker will ask the Legislature to appropriate money to cover a $56 million deal to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in spring 2020.