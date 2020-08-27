Grafton Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police in Grafton, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Madeline Veech has not been seen since she left her home at the Bruce Hollow condo complex around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Veech is described as being about 4'10 and 80 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair, which she usually wears in a pony tail.

When she was last seen, Veech was wearing a blue hooded jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-839-2858.