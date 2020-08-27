Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Grafton Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Madeline Veech of Grafton, Massachusetts, was last seen Thursday afternoon

Grafton Police

Police in Grafton, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Madeline Veech has not been seen since she left her home at the Bruce Hollow condo complex around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Veech is described as being about 4'10 and 80 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair, which she usually wears in a pony tail.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 59 mins ago

For Schools in Small Towns, a Few New COVID Cases Can Spark Drastic Changes

RNC 1 hour ago

Mass. Democrats React to ‘Law and Order' Republican National Convention

When she was last seen, Veech was wearing a blue hooded jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-839-2858.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personGrafton
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us