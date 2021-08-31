Growing Number of Red Sox Players, Coaches Test Positive for COVID

Red Sox officials are trying to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak on the team as a growing number of players and coaches test positive.

Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players impacted by COVID-19. Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night's game at Tampa Bay.

In addition to Barnes and Pérez, quality control coach Rámon Vázquez tested positive, the Boston Globe reports, while first base coach Tom Goodwin and reliever Josh Taylor have been identified as close contacts. Taylor was removed from the bullpen during the fifth inning of Monday night's game and Goodwin did not coach.

To date, six members of the team have confirmed cases of coronavirus. It started last week when infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, followed by Strength and Conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose.

Barnes has reportedly been vaccinated, so while he joins others in quarantine, he could come back sooner than unvaccinated players.

Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch. He spoke about the mounting concerns.

"I'm just tired, to be honest with you. You know, to be thinking about it the whole time and have to deal with this before a game and during the game and all that. Honestly, that's how I feel right now," Cora said. "The season part and all that stuff, that's the easy part for me. But to have to deal with everything that has to do with this - it's not easy. It's not easy."

Cora and the Red Sox will now be wearing masks in the dugout as a result of the potential outbreak. The team is also going through MLB COVID protocols that includes contact tracing, as well as testing.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Rays, the #RedSox made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/fdojNtr46H — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2021

Cora said Hernández and Arroyo are both feeling OK.

Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.