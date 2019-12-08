Gunman at Large After Man Shot at Randolph Gas Station

A gunman is at large after firing into a gas station and hitting a man early Sunday morning, according to police in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The shooter appeared to have gotten into an altercation with the other man at the Mobil gas station at 1245 North Main St. around 1 a.m., Randolph police said.

The gunman left the gas station but, a few seconds later, fired three gun shots into the building. The other man in the altercation was hit, according to police.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The gunman, a man who appears to be in his mid-to-late 20s, drove away in a grey 2007 Honda Accord, police said in a statement. The car was found unoccupied later in the morning in Dorcester.

Police say the man wore a light blue baseball hat, a grey Nike sweatshirt with words "JUST DO IT.,” jeans and white sneakers with black laces.

"People come in and out of here all the time, so you don’t know who’s coming and who’s going," said Michael Tracey, a customer of the Mobil station. "I’m really saddened by it. I come here all the time, and I really am saddened."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212.